Manitoba NDP leader says questions about assault accusations continue

WINNIPEG — Manitoba's new NDP leader says he realizes questions about domestic violence accusations in his past continue.

Wab Kinew was elected leader of the opposition party on Saturday, days after new details emerged about two assault charges he faced in 2003.

The charges were stayed by the Crown, but Kinew's former partner, Tara Hart, went public last week to say she stands by her complaint.

Hart told The Canadian Press that Kinew threw her across the living room of the apartment they shared and she suffered severe rug burns to her legs.

Kinew has repeatedly denied the accusation, and told a minimum-wage rally today that he is committed to answering questions about what happened.