Portage and Main developer denied surface parking expansion

A vacant lot in the heart of downtown Winnipeg will remain unused for the time being, as a city committee denied the owner’s request to convert it into parking.

The empty parcel at 416 Main St.—metres from Portage and Main—is owned by Regina-based Harvard Developments, which also owns the adjacent surface parking, as well as the 201 Portage office tower that casts a shadow over both gravel lots.

On Tuesday, Harvard senior property manager Jim Moore made a case to the city’s property planning and development committee to expand the parking lot into the unused space, adding 36 parking spots that would fund his proposed “beautification of the lot.”

But the “lot edge improvement” that would have seen trees, shrubs, and benches replace an old wooden fence didn’t win over the committee, which was unwilling to grant a variance that would allow surface parking on the site for a maximum of five years.

Coun. Mike Pagtakhan is not on the committee but spoke against the parking plan, saying, “we need to have a higher standard.”

“We’re talking about a critical destination in our city, the heart of the city, literally the Main Street of Winnipeg… and we have a policy about neighbourhood main streets being animated, vibrant places. A parking lot is not an animated place,” he said in an interview. “It’s ripe, I think, for a mixed-use, medium to high density development of some sort.”

Committee member Coun. Jenny Gerbasi agreed some other uses would better suit the area in the interim, suggesting some form of public space. But Moore explained even modest improvements wouldn’t move forward without the extra parking revenue.

“The lot exists today. It’s just not zoned for parking so we don’t use it for parking, but the lot’s there. What we were proposing was basically to improve the aesthetics of the Main Street edge,” he said, adding the “increased revenue would pay for the improvements.”

Moore said the long-term vision “is not a surface parking lot,” but will be some form of major development.

Without an immediate project planned, the surface parking expansion would have been a place-holder until Harvard could assess downtown Winnipeg’s real-estate market after True North Square is completed.

Pagtakhan said he feels there “must be a market gap somewhere.”

“Obviously I want to see something happen there, this is just about having a good conversation I think,” he said. “I would hope these developers see they have a huge opportunity here, and at the same time, a huge responsibility to the community.”

Moore called the committee’s decision to deny the parking lot expansion “disappointing,” but said he’d “absolutely” speak with councillors to better understand their expectations for the land.

Meanwhile, just south on Main Street

About a kilometre away from Portage and Main, a non-profit group will have two more years to operate surface parking at the Upper Fort Garry provincial heritage park.

The Friends of Upper Fort Garry successfully appealed the property department’s rejection of the conditional use–granted originally in 2015, but expired since May–which chairperson Jerry Gray said will help them get by while fundraising to further develop the site.

“I wish we didn’t have to come back for this… that the building was done, or almost done, but that’s not the case,” he said. “The reality is we need two more years of parking as a revenue-generator on the site to pay the operating costs for the park.”

The group has already raised $13.5 million to construct a 40,000 square-foot interpretative centre and national Metis heritage centre, and is planning a second campaign to raise $17 million more to complete that project.

Gray said he’d like to see it done in four years—“two to design it, finish off the design and raise the money, and two to build it.”