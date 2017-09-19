Unattended bag prompts evacuation of Winnipeg airport's departures level
WINNIPEG — An unattended bag prompted a brief evacuation at the Winnipeg airport.
A witness told CTV News the departure level of the airport had been evacuated and people were standing on the airfield.
Airport spokesman Tyler MacAfee said the evacuation was over by 2:30 p.m. and caused only an hour's delay to travellers.
RCMP said on Twitter the unattended bag was found to be non-threatening.
Sgt. Paul Manaigre said it is believed that the luggage left behind was from someone in a large group that had a lot of baggage.
