Unattended bag prompts evacuation of Winnipeg airport's departures level

WINNIPEG — An unattended bag prompted a brief evacuation at the Winnipeg airport.

A witness told CTV News the departure level of the airport had been evacuated and people were standing on the airfield.

Airport spokesman Tyler MacAfee said the evacuation was over by 2:30 p.m. and caused only an hour's delay to travellers.

RCMP said on Twitter the unattended bag was found to be non-threatening.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre said it is believed that the luggage left behind was from someone in a large group that had a lot of baggage.