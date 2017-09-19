Winnipeg book club: Three local authors to check out at Thin Air

The Winnipeg International Writers Festival Thin Air 2017 starts Friday, and is running until Sept. 30. This year’s offerings include 66 writers, 68 events, 65 books and 25 venues throughout the province.

Here are three local writers to check out during the fest.

Katherena Vermette

The author of several works, including The Break and the Governor General’s Literary Award-winning poetry book North End Love Songs, Vermette will lead a walking tour through the city Sunday at 1 p.m.

"Walking Cities: Kate’s Winnipeg" starts at the Oodena Celebration Circle at The Forks near Waterfront Drive. Vermette will also be introducing Scottish writer Harry Giles to Winnipeg. It's free for everyone to join.

On Sept. 25, the two writers will meet again at the Millennium Library at 1:30 p.m. to share the results of their research after travelling together across Canada and Scotland. This is also free.

Jennifer Still

The poet will read from her latest collection, Comma, at Brandon University at 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 25. Later that afternoon, she’ll be part of a writing craft workshop based on connections between poetic form, composition and the environment. Both are free to attend.

Still will also be part of the Poetry Bash at Shaw Performing Arts Centre (at Manitoba Theatre for Young People) on Sept. 29. Tickets are $12.

Joshua Whitehead

From Peguis First Nation, the author of Full-Metal Indigiqueer will be part of Queering the Canon at Shaw Performing Arts Centre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.