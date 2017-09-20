Green Action Centre launches GoManitoba Wednesday

On the heels—or in this case wheels—of emerging civic support for sharing-economy programs like Uber and Lyft, a Winnipeg non-profit has launched a new commute-based app of its own.

The Green Action Centre launched their new commute-sharing app GoManitoba Wednesday, which helps link people with carpools, bus and bike groups.

“We thought the timing was right, because people are so much more familiar with the apps and the idea of a third party,” said Beth McKechnie, workplace commuter options program coordinator at the Green Action Centre.

The group hopes to get 5,000 users in the next few months. The software is available in all communities across the province.

“We want to connect people along a route to share the cost and share the carbon footprint of their commutes,” said Mel Marginet, another workplace options program coordinator.

She added that the program doesn’t give out personal information about users to other users, “it’s up to you to sort of reach out to people.”

If users are hesitant about the experience, they can meet in a public place first, and figure out the details of the ride-sharing process from there, she said.

In addition to workplace commute options, GoManitoba offers options for single-trip matching, which Marginet said will be handy for when festival season rolls around next summer.