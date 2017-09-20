'Imagine big': Electro-pop band Austra channels Naomi Klein in new album

Followers of journalist and author Naomi Klein might recognize familiar themes on Future Politics, the latest album by Toronto electro-pop group Austra.

Bandleader and songwriter Katie Stelmanis used the record to address climate change, capitalism, and what she sees as her fellow Canadians’ duty to “imagine better, and imagine big” after finishing Klein’s 2014 book This Changes Everything.

Reading about what Klein described as “the war our economic model is waging against life on Earth” was the catalyst that Stelmanis said got her interested in everything she eventually wrote Future Politics about.

“That kind of lead me into reading more about this idea of the approaching dystopia,” she said. “Everything from realistic projections to science-fiction projections of the future - those were the most inspiring things, in terms of writing songs.”

“This one had a much more specific and defined narrative, which was very unusual for what I’m used to doing,” she said.

“When I first started, I was writing songs that were like an emotional response to what I was reading about. So the album is not necessarily preachy; nor does it try to convey these complicated ideas. In fact I was just writing songs about how global events made me feel.”

Stelmanis called Future Politics the most dramatic Austra record ever. “I think it’s important for people to connect and to spread these ideas...to connect across borders, and across age groups and many different demographics,” she said.

“I think there’s a lot of focus on work being done in certain communities, or work being done on a small scale in certain neighbourhoods, or even within a country. But I think it’s really important for people to connect on a global scale. That’s what I meant by ‘imagine big’.”

“The problems we’re facing right now can only be solved with a massive global overhaul in the way people think in general, and by looking beyond our own borders,” she said.