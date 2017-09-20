Man with previous problems on Winnipeg transit accused of threatening bus driver

WINNIPEG — A man has been charged with threatening a Winnipeg bus driver and supervisor.

Police say the workers tried to wake up a man on a city bus early this morning.

It's alleged the man became aggressive and threatened both workers.

Police say the man was bound by a recognizance that required he leave a Winnipeg transit bus if asked to do so.

Tyrell Marquel Cornish, who is 18, is charged with uttering threats and failing to comply.