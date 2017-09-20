News / Winnipeg

Man wounded by Winnipeg police now faces host of weapons-related charges.

WINNIPEG — Several charges have been laid against a 26-year-old man who was shot and wounded by Winnipeg police earlier this summer.

Officers were called to a robbery scene on July 24 where a person had allegedly pointed a gun and demanded property, but no one was hurt.

Police say a suspect was located a short time later and that's when the shooting occurred.

Peter Wilfred Flett remains in custody on counts that include multiple weapons-related offences.

The 26-year-old accused is also a suspect in a robbery and an assault weeks before he was wounded.

The shooting is under review by the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

