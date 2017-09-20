News / Winnipeg

Tache Promenade inches closer to approval

EPC unanimously supported the project, Wednesday.

A pedestrian walkway on the St. Boniface side of the Red River gained unanimous executive policy committee (EPC) support, Wednesday, despite its climbing price-tag.
 
There was some discussion over the cost, which administration explained increased from $5.188  to $10 million due to a higher class estimate and scope change that includes riverbank stabilization.
 
Area Coun. Matt Allard lobbied for the committee’s support by calling the Tache Promenade a “core infrastructure project.”

