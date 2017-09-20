Fish for the win! Winnipeg Goldeyes reel in second championship title in two years

The Winnipeg Goldeyes were given a second chance at winning the American Association championship Wednesday and they made sure they didn’t waste it.

Just two nights prior, the Goldeyes thought they had fallen short in their quest of becoming the 2017 champions. The Fish were on the ropes, as they were down 2-1 in the best-of-five championship series against the Wichita Wingnuts.

It looked as if the Wingnuts were going to close out the series too, as they led 3-2 in the ninth inning of game four and were one out away from being crowned league champs. Wichita got the final out that they needed — or so they thought — as Goldeyes second baseman Casey Turgeon grounded out to third for the final out.

The Wichita players rushed the field to celebrate, but the homeplate umpire called it off, as Wingnuts' pitcher Ryan Kussmaul balked on the final play. Turgeon returned to the batter's box after the call, and hit a double to bring home to game tying run. The Goldeyes went on to win 4-3 in a wild 17-inning marathon that ended up being the longest game in American Association history.

"I don't think anyone has ever seen anything like that, said Goldeyes game five starting pitcher, Edwin Carl. "We battled our butts off to win in the 17th. We had all the momentum in the world coming into tonight and I think they were pretty upset about that."

The come-from-behind victory forced a championship deciding game five between the Goldeyes and Wingnuts on Wednesday night at Shaw Park.

The Goldeyes took full advantage of the opportunity and demolished the Wingnuts 18-2 in front of a near sellout crowd of 6,363 fans — the largest attendance of the season — to become the first Goldeyes team to win back-to-back championships.

It didn't take long for the Goldeyes to take a commanding lead, as they hammered Wichita for nine runs in the bottom of the second inning. Wingnuts starting pitcher Tim Brown — who has the second most wins in American Association history — had no answer for the Fish, as he allowed six runs on six hits and only registered four outs.

Goldeyes' catcher Mason Katz started the barrage of runs in the second inning with a two-run double. Shortstop Andrew Sohn hit a single immediately after to bring Katz home, then David Rohm hit a single to score Sohn. After Reggie Abercrombie plated two more runs on a single, Shawn Pleffner capped off the inning with a three-run blast to make it a 9-0 game early.

"We've been waiting for this all season long. We needed to come out here banging or else we're not going to win and that's exactly what we did tonight," said Pleffner, who hit for the cycle on Wednesday night. The bats didn't stop there, as the Fish went on another scoring spree in the fourth inning by adding another five runs, highlighted by a David Bergin two-run home run. They also added another in the sixth and three more in the eighth after a Katz two-run home run to make it an 18-2 game. The Goldeyes finished the night with 18 hits.

"With our lineup, we know that any day, we can come out and put up 18. Once the train starts rolling, watch out," said outfielder Josh Romanski, the 2017 American Association Player of the Year.

The hitting stole the show, but Goldeyes' starting pitcher Carl also had an impressive performance. The 29-year old, who was a member of last year's championship team, only surrendered two runs in 6.1 innings on the mound for the Fish.

"I'm just really proud of my guys," said manager Rick Forney. "I was fortunate to land some quality people and put a quality team on the field again to put us back in this situation."

The win gave the Goldeyes their fourth championship in franchise history. They won the Northern League Championship in 1994 before winning the American Association title in 2012 and 2016.