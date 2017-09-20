Winnipeg Mayor believes 'redemption is possible' for Kinew

While newly appointed NDP leader Wab Kinew faces turbulence over his troubled past and domestic abuse allegations, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman wished him well, Wednesday.



Bowman wouldn’t comment on the specific allegations made over the past week, including those of physical violence from Kinew’s former partner, but he explained the man who advised him on important files like the creation of the Indigenous Advisory Circle is someone he believes “is sincere in his regret of some of his actions in the past.”



“I believe he’s trying to make amends,” Bowman said. “Redemption is possible, and when someone offers what I view as a sincere apology, then I wish him—and anybody in that position—all the very best.



“I wish him well in his role as leader of the Opposition, and I wish him well in the personal journey that he continues on in trying to make amends.”