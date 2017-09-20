Winnipeg police arrest man on child pornography charges
Following a lengthy investigation, the Winnipeg Police Service says it has arrested a man for making and possessing child pornography.
Members of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) have arrested a 53-year-old-man in a child pornography case that started in June 2016.
Police say the case began when the British Columbia Integrated Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit initiated an undercover online investigation. The results of the investigation were forwarded to the Winnipeg Police ICE Unit, and on Monday the suspect was arrested in the Charleswood area of the city.
Police have charged Jeffery Douglas McBride with making, possessing and distributing child pornography.
Information or tips regarding the online sexual exploitation of children can be made at Cybertip.ca.
