Winnipeg police charge man for uttering threats on a bus

Winnipeg police have charged one man following an altercation with a bus driver downtown.

At 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, police officers responded to the area of Portage Ave. and Garry St. following the report of a disturbance on a Winnipeg Transit bus.

Police say a Winnipeg Transit operator and a supervisor attempted to wake a man who was sleeping. The man became aggressive and threatened both personnel.

Following the incident, police have charged 18-year-old Tyrell Marquel Cornish with uttering threats and failure to comply with recognizance.