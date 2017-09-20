Winnipeg police charge man for uttering threats on a bus
Police say a transit operator and a supervisor attempted to wake a man who was sleeping. The man became aggressive and threatened both transit personnel.
Winnipeg police have charged one man following an altercation with a bus driver downtown.
At 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, police officers responded to the area of Portage Ave. and Garry St. following the report of a disturbance on a Winnipeg Transit bus.
Police say a Winnipeg Transit operator and a supervisor attempted to wake a man who was sleeping. The man became aggressive and threatened both personnel.
Following the incident, police have charged 18-year-old Tyrell Marquel Cornish with uttering threats and failure to comply with recognizance.
He has been detained in custody.
