WRHA announces new $15.7 million home care program

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is introducing a new $15.7 million three-year home care system in conjunction with two private companies.

The "Priority Home" program announced Wednesday will provide intensive home care—about 30 hours a week—to clients starting in November. Its capacity accomodates up to 250 clients at a time for up to 90 days.

The service includes nurses from the WRHA, as well as staff from private companies We Care Home Health Services, of CBI Health Group, and ParaMed. The latter two groups will be providing health care aides and support workers for three years.

Gina Trinidad, chief health operations officer for the WRHA said approximately $10.5 million of the program budget will go to those two groups.

The WRHA is in the midst of a surge of reforms, and Trinidad expects after three years Priority Home will be provided through the WRHA’s regular programming.

“Given the timeline… we needed to deliver on the program and the types of services that were required for this to succeed, it was felt and we decided that we needed to contract that out,” Trinidad said.

Michelle Gawronsky, president of Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union, said the province should be building on its current system, “not auctioning it off in pieces… it’s privatizing home care in Manitoba.”