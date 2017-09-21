Chiefs want Manitoba representation in MMIWG Inquiry

A collective of Indigenous groups and government officials who want greater Manitoba representation in the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls are calling on the commissioners for action.

“What we’re seeing is that the experience and the plight of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in this region and province is different [than other provinces],” said Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Sheila North Wilson. She named isolation and poverty as two key issues that could be addressed within a Manitoba-led process.

North Wilson and other Indigenous leaders penned a letter last week to the inquiry’s commissioners, asking them to include Manitoba in the existing leadership structure, and to give a greater voice to those with lived experience—namely families of missing and murdered Indigenious women and Indigenous survivors.

The letter included signatures of support from Southern Chiefs' Organization Grand Chief Jerry Daniels, Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Arlen Dumas, Regional Chief Kevin Hart of the Assembly of First Nations, Manitoba Minister of Indigenous and Northern Relations, Eileen Clarke, and Minister of Justice and Attorney General Heather Stefanson.

“This is about standing with families, who feel at a disadvantage all the time, who feel marginalized and disrespected in many levels of society, and this inquiry process is starting to become one of those processes that is disrespecting our families,” North Wilson said.

To date, the commissioners have not responded to the letter. However, a media release from the Indigenous groups said in an early September teleconference call with MMIWG National Inquiry Chief Commissioner Marion Buller suggested the existing terms of reference don’t provide for the creation of regional sub-commissions; Buller told them it would have implications for other regions.

On Thursday, North Wilson voiced her concerns that MMIWG survivors and families may become so disengaged with the current inquiry process that they don’t participate.