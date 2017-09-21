FemFest Human Library challenges stereotypes with stories

An event happening at the Millennium Library this week is really bringing stories to life.

Sarasvati Productions’ FemFest 2017 is bringing the Human Library to the Millennium Library, marking the first time the event has been included in the festival.

The Human Library concept allows real people to be 'borrowed' for conversation. The 24 books participating this week come from all backgrounds and ways of life—but are linked by being subjected to stereotyping or prejudice.

Moneca Sinclaire was one of the living books Thursday—she joined the event to challenge perceptions that may exist about Indigenous people.

“I’m Cree and I’m from Northern Manitoba. When people look at me they assume I’m a certain way,” Sinclaire said.

“They don’t know that I have a good education behind me and I’m an artist.”

Hope McIntyre, artistic director at Sarasvati said the books collected for this event also include newcomers, people living with mental health issues, and others with physical disabilities.

“It’s really quite a wide spectrum...it’s all about creating conversations that will change perceptions,” McIntyre said.

“It’s really hard not to recognize someone as a human being when they’re right across from you and having a real conversation.”

Living library books can be checked out at the Human Library event desk on the second floor of the Millennium Library; books and readers meet at stations for 30 minutes, and readers get a checkout receipt that includes questions and guidelines.