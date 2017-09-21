Newly elected Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew names critics, caucus roles

WINNIPEG — Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew has announced the party's critics and caucus roles.

Kinew, who was elected leader on the weekend by party members, will be critic for intergovernmental affairs and international relations, Francophone affairs and municipal relations.

Nahanni Fontaine is house leader, justice critic and spokeswoman for status of women and missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Andrew Swan is whip and critic for health, as well as military and veteran affairs.

Former house leader Jim Maloway, who backed Kinew's rival Steve Ashton for the leadership, is now infrastructure and consumer affairs critic.