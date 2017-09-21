Parker Land battle continuing in court

People who camped out to protest development of the Parker Lands may have packed up their tents, but their battle to protect the forested area wages on in court.

Protestors began occupying the “Rooster Town Blockade”—so named after the land’s historical significance to Métis and Indigenous communities—in mid-July, but an injunction granted Sept. 14 ordered them to abandon the camp, making way for developer Gem Equities to continue preparing it for development.

Laura Pearson, who lives nearby and supported the protest, said crews began clear-cutting trees again on Sept. 19; “All we could do was watch.,” she said, explaining acres of the developed eco-system was removed within hours, from the soil up, including all sorts of vegetation. “It was really horrific.”

Along with Nancy Thomas, who is acting as a legal spokesperson for the protesting group, Pearson appplied for a judicial review of the City of Winnipeg land transfer that granted Gem Equities the land in 2009.

They argue the city did not follow proper “assessment, inspection, transfer or consultation procedures," and plan to ask for a cease and desist order against Gem Equities.

“The outcome is that the developers’ counsel and counsel for the City of Winnipeg, Daryl Ferguson, Laura Pearson and myself will be attending before (Justice James Edmond), who granted the injunction, at 9 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 26 for a case conference to determine how the matter will proceed,” Thomas said in an e-mailed statement.