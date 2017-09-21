to do this weekend

Get artsy

The Winnipeg Art Gallery is making history this weekend with its largest-ever exhibit of contemporary Indigenous art, spanning 10,000 sq. ft. Multimedia work – painting, sculpture, photos, beadwork, tufting, tattooing and more – from 29 Canadian artists will be on display. They include Joi Arcand, Barry Ace, Dee Barsy, Dion Kaszas, KC Adams and Kenneth Lavallee. Friday’s opening night is free to see from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 300 Memorial Blvd.

Wax poetic

The Winnipeg International Writers’ Festival (also known as Thin Air) is back Friday to fete authors and poets. Running until next Saturday, the fest invites local and visiting writers to share readings, participate in audience talks and orchestrate writing boot camps. Opening night happens at the Centre culturel franco-manitobain (CCFM) at 340 Provencher Blvd. with presentations by authors Armin Wiebe, Bill Richardson and Trish Cooper. Tickets are $10. For the full schedule, check out thinairwinnipeg.ca.

In ‘fall’ swing

If the changing leaves haven’t already pushed you to a pumpkin patch, now’s the time. The St. Norbert farmers’ market (3514 Pembina Hwy.) is overflowing with produce Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. A Maze In Corn, located 10 minutes south of the perimeter on St. Mary’s Rd., has a pumpkin barn to browse, plus the corn maze, zip lining and hayrides. Schwabe Pumpkins in St. Andrews, Man. and Deer Meadow Farms on Springfield Rd. are also at your beck and call.

Take my money, money, money

Winnipeg seems to be having an ABBA moment, with Rainbow Stage hosting Mamma Mia this past summer and now the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra performing Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA this weekend. This production has travelled to 56 countries and sold out 35 U.S. tours — so you know they’re well rehearsed. The Centennial Concert Hall plays host Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. For tickets starting at $25, visit wso.ca/abba.

Gaming for a good cause