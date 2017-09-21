Worth the road trip: 2 Manitoba drive-ins in 'fall' swing

As summer moves into the rear-view, Manitoba’s last two drive-ins aren’t yet ready to pump the brakes just yet.

While streaming services make it easier than ever to stay on the couch, Morden’s Stardust Drive-In and Flin Flon’s Big Island Drive-In are both continuing to cater to film fans in cars; both are screening movies this weekend, while a third drive-in is hoping to rise from the scrap pile next year.

The Stardust is playing It, the horror flick penned by Stephen King and starring freaky clown, Pennywise, while the Big Island is featuring The Hitman’s Bodyguard, starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. All screenings start at dusk (between 7:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.).

The Morden venue is about a one-and-a-half-hour drive southwest of Winnipeg, while Flin Flon is about eight hours northwest.

Dawn Hlady, co-owner of the Big Island, said the venue still draws decent crowds, especially during the summer tourist season. Anywhere from 100 to 350 vehicles may roll up for the films.

“We would love to see (350) all the time, but with the digital world and people being able to watch movies literally on anything – any sort of tablet or device that they have – the movie industry has obviously changed,” Hlady said, adding keeping up has come with a cost.

Converting their old projector to a digital system cost about $75,000, but the costly move was one all drive-ins had to make to continue getting new releases from distributors.

The Morden drive-in launched a crowdfunding campaign last year to bankroll their digital transition. Community members pitched in about $32,000, which saved the Stardust from fading to black.

Killarney's Shamrock Drive-In wasn’t as lucky as its name suggests. Located nearly three hours southwest of Winnipeg, the drive-in has raised between $9,000-$10,000 to convert to digital, said owner Joanne Struss.

They bought the equipment, but then severe storms in 2015 and 2016 knocked down their outdoor screen.

The Shamrock was closed this season, though Struss said she still gets one or two emails every week asking when they’ll re-open.

“There’s definite interest and a lot of encouragement still from people in the community,” she said. “It’s not forgotten.”

Hlady knows movies are easy to come by online, but believes the drive-in’s nostalgic appeal endures. Especially in more remote Flin Flon, where Hlady said moviegoers have driven up to six-and-a-half hours to knock the item off their bucket lists.

“We bought (the drive-in) because it’s always been a landmark for this town. There are not a lot of drive-ins operating in Canada as well, so it was something that we wanted to keep in the community,” Hlady said.

Nick Hensgen, a Louisville, Ky native, maintains the database driveinmovie.com listing outdoor theatres around the world. He said 40 drive-ins remain in Canada, with 21 of them being in Ontario.

Though many drive-ins closed between 2011 and 2013 as studios flipped the script to digital, they are beginning to replenish their ranks in the U.S., he said.

“While I wouldn’t say they’re making a comeback, it’s kind of stabilized where the number of openings is pretty much offsetting the number of closings,” Hensgen said.

If all goes to plan, the Shamrock will be among those re-openings next year, said Struss. She had her first date with her husband of 25 years, Darren, at the now-defunct Odeon Drive-In near Winnipeg.

“There’s something so community-oriented about it — people walking around, chatting beforehand, kids going to the playground,’” she reminisced.

“It’s just a whole different way of (watching movies). It’s fun for the kids because they get to stay up late at night. And if you spill your popcorn, it’s no big deal. Our gophers will eat it.”