Winnipeg police charge two men with murder following North End shooting

Trevor Bodnarek was shot outside of a home in the 700 block of Selkirk Ave. on July 21, 2017. He later died in the hospital from that injury.

Shannon VanRaes / For Metro

Winnipeg police have arrested two men in connection to a Selkirk Ave. shooting in July.

Police say 19-year-old Craig Dylan Monkman and 34-year-old Albert Kelly Thomas have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting of 27-year-old Trevor Bodnarek.

Bodnarek was shot outside of a home in the 700 block of Selkirk Ave. on July 21, 2017. He later died in the hospital from his injuries.

Monkman and Thomas are detained in custody.

