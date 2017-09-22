Winnipeg police charge two men with murder following North End shooting
Trevor Bodnarek was shot outside of a home in the 700 block of Selkirk Ave. on July 21, 2017. He later died in the hospital from that injury.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Winnipeg police have arrested two men in connection to a Selkirk Ave. shooting in July.
Police say 19-year-old Craig Dylan Monkman and 34-year-old Albert Kelly Thomas have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting of 27-year-old Trevor Bodnarek.
Bodnarek was shot outside of a home in the 700 block of Selkirk Ave. on July 21, 2017. He later died in the hospital from his injuries.
Monkman and Thomas are detained in custody.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Blue Bombers overdue for a meaningful November home game
-
Blue Bombers This Week