Winnipeg police looking for information following fatal hit-and-run

Winnipeg police are looking for information from members of the auto-industry following a fatal hit-and-run that happened in the spring.

On May 21, 2017, at approximately 3:15 a.m. a 30-year-old man was hit by a vehicle in the 300 block of Cumberland Ave., police say.

The man was transported to hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking members of the auto-industry, particularly those who deal with used parts or auto body repair shops, for their assistance in identifying the involved vehicle.



Police say the suspect vehicle is grey or silver coloured, and would have sustained front-end damage on the underside of the passenger-side bumper—but that damage would not be readily visible without closer examination.