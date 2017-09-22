Winnipeg police looking for information following fatal hit-and-run
Anyone in the automotive industry that either sold or changed a grey/silver-coloured front bumper for a 2003-2005 Honda Accord shortly after May 21, 2017 is asked to contact police.
Winnipeg police are looking for information from members of the auto-industry following a fatal hit-and-run that happened in the spring.
On May 21, 2017, at approximately 3:15 a.m. a 30-year-old man was hit by a vehicle in the 300 block of Cumberland Ave., police say.
The man was transported to hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking members of the auto-industry, particularly those who deal with used parts or auto body repair shops, for their assistance in identifying the involved vehicle.
Police say the suspect vehicle is grey or silver coloured, and would have sustained front-end damage on the underside of the passenger-side bumper—but that damage would not be readily visible without closer examination.
Anyone in the automotive industry that either sold or changed a grey/silver-coloured front bumper for a 2003-2005 Honda Accord shortly after May 21, 2017, or anyone with information that may assist investigators, is asked to contact the Central Traffic Unit at 204-986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
