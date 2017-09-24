IIU investigating man’s death following armed confrontation  with police

The provincial police watchdog is investigating after a man who stabbed a Winnipeg Police Officer was shot and killed, Saturday.

Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said the tactical support team was dispatched to the Maples neighbourhood around 4 p.m. Saturday for a "report of a stabbing at a residence" in the area.

Murray described the scene they arrived at as "very chaotic," explaining there were multiple people in the home—which police had been to before—including "a number of children," and at least one man who had suffered "minor injuries."

An altercation continued as police arrived, and one responding officer "was stabbed in the upper body, causing serious a injury," Murray told reporters during a media briefing.

Immediately after the officer was stabbed, another officer shot the suspect; Murray said it was a "reaction to the stabbing."

Both the officer and 33-year-old man who stabbed him received quick first aid and were transported to the hospital in unstable condition; the suspect eventually died of his injuries. Murray said a tactical tourniquet may have saved the officer's life, as he was upgraded to stable condition Sunday afternoon.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), which is tasked with investigating serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, issued a statement Sunday asking for witnesses to share video footage or information that could help their investigation.