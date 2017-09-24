Upcoming fundraiser aims to give first-hand experience about poverty

A West Broadway non-profit is taking the adage ‘walk a mile in someone else’s shoes’ literally with its upcoming fundraiser.

West Broadway Community Ministry’s fundraiser Walk a Mile in My Shoes is Saturday—it’s partly to raise funds for the charity’s programing, but also to teach people about poverty.

“Everybody gets a passport, and they also get a tour guide and they go around and they go to different places in the neighbourhood,” said Lynda Trono, community minister, West Broadway Community Ministry.

A few stops are a local pawn shop, health clinic and a bank—and tour-guides include people who are experiencing homelessness and local historians.

“They’ll have their passport stamped and there’s a little bit of information and some questions to think about in terms of what it would be like to be living in poverty…it’s meant as an educational thing for people who don’t have to have that struggle,” Trono said.

This is the third year West Broadway Community Ministry has had the fundraiser—this year they hope to raise $15,000 to support their programming, namely the organization’s lunch program, run four days a week, emergency food services, a shower and laundry program, and mentorship for people experiencing poverty or homelessness.

People can register for the event in advance and collect pledges, or they can do a walk-up registration on the day of the event for $25.