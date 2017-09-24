Winnipeg police officer stabbed and taken to hospital in unstable condition

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg police officer is in hospital after being stabbed while responding to an incident at a home in the city.

Police say officers were responding to a report of a stabbing on Saturday afternoon when they came across a fight.

They say a member of their tactical support team was stabbed in the upper body, causing a serious injury.

A tourniquet was applied and the injured officer was transported to hospital in unstable condition.

Police say that during the incident, a 33-year-old male suspect was shot by an officer and was transported to hospital in critical condition.