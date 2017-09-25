Five things to check out at Nuit Blanche Winnipeg

With more than 100 sights, sounds and installations across the city for Nuit Blanche Winnipeg on Sept. 30, we asked an organizer to weigh in on the must-see events. Here are five of them:

Red, Green and Blue from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. in the parking lot at Bannatyne Avenue at Rorie Street:

South Korean artist Khan Lee is bringing his interactive sculptural installation to the city as Nuit Blanche Winnipeg’s feature piece.

The work includes a ‘walking on water’ experience and baubles filled with light.

“People are able to pick them up, play with them,” said Joy Balmana, communications and event coordinator for Culture Days Manitoba and Nuit Blanche Winnipeg.

Nuit Blanche Rendevous from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. at James Avenue at King Street:

This is like an all-in-one stop to check out at some point in the evening.

The multi-organization collaboration includes a mural by artist Mike Valcourt, performances by The Sunshine Bunch, a host of DJs, projector video mapping by Jaymez Jansen and architects are going to turn the stage into its own work of art.

“And we have the RWB doing a little pop up glow-in-the-dark performance on that stage,” Balmana said.

Homes from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Little Brown Jug Brewing:

An interactive video installation made up of two landscapes, Homes depicts Pine Creek, Man. and Romania.

Artists Kristin Snowbird and Theo Pelmus will be recreating their memories and words in multiple languages including Ojibwe and Romanian—attendees will control the projections’ images and sounds by riding on a rocking horse.

Nuit Noire: Illuminate our Voices from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Aceartinc.

This is Black Space Winnipeg’s second installment of an Afrocentric artist-showcase. Through visual and performance art, the project includes influential, creative and radical minds.

Outside of the event at Aceartinc., organizers are encouraging attendees to visit Albert Street Cocktail for Malcolm Jamal Wilson's new album release and Nuit Noire after-party.

PEG from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at King’s Head Pub

Another interactive piece, PEG is a look at how images and objects spark memories and personal identity from artists Meighan Giesbrecht and Tia Watson.

The installation includes a map of Winnipeg, with numerous pegs representing locations in the city—which visitors are encouraged to take with them.