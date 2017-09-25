News / Winnipeg

IHOP opens first Winnipeg location

Pancake giant promises it will be first 'several' in the province.

Maple syrup runs down the side of a short stack of three pancakes at the International House of Pancakes on Broad Street in Wichita Falls, Texas Tuesday.

Torin Halsey / Wichita Falls Times Record News

Maple syrup runs down the side of a short stack of three pancakes at the International House of Pancakes on Broad Street in Wichita Falls, Texas Tuesday.

Pancake lovers lined up outside the International House of Pancakes to have their buttery fill of the American chain's first Winnipeg restaurant on Monday morning.

Some keeners even camped out the night before for the 8 a.m. opening, hoping to be one of the 100 first patrons promised free breakfast for a year.

The new restaurant, located at the corner of shopping hub Sterling Lyon Parkway and Kenaston Boulevard, seats 200 people.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Winnipeg Views

More...