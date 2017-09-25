IHOP opens first Winnipeg location
Pancake giant promises it will be first 'several' in the province.
Pancake lovers lined up outside the International House of Pancakes to have their buttery fill of the American chain's first Winnipeg restaurant on Monday morning.
Some keeners even camped out the night before for the 8 a.m. opening, hoping to be one of the 100 first patrons promised free breakfast for a year.
The new restaurant, located at the corner of shopping hub Sterling Lyon Parkway and Kenaston Boulevard, seats 200 people.
