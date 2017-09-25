'Last straw': Winnipeg Jets captain weighs in on American athletes' protest

Outside of the odd arena deal ruffling the feathers of municipal taxpayers, the worlds of hockey and politics seldom collide.

But as the Winnipeg Jets captain, Minnesota-native Blake Wheeler told reporters who scrummed him at the Bell MTS Iceplex Monday, the political rhetoric in his homeland has gone “a little bit too far a few too many times” for those worlds to remain separate.

“I think crossing over into kind of the sports world, it hits home a little bit more,” Wheeler said, referencing the way President Donald Trump’s criticism of professional athletes staging protests sparked even more protests in solidarity over the weekend.

At a rally, the president called any athlete demonstrating that solidarity by kneeling during the anthem, as NFL players have done, “sons of bitches.”

Wheeler told reporters that was the “last straw” for a lot of guys to decide to voice their opinions.

For him, that very ability he and other athletes chose to exercise is “the thing that makes America a great country.”

“I’m absolutely for the First Amendment,” Wheeler said. “I’m a big believer that that’s what makes America a special place, is you’re allowed to stand up for what you believe in."

Asked if the 2016-17 Stanley Cup winners Pittsburgh Penguins should reverse course on their decision to visit the White House, Wheeler said the champions earned their right to make that decision.

But if other players “feel strongly enough about it,” he believes they should feel comfortable speaking up as he is.

He explained there’s been “a lot of talk” in the Jets locker room, where there are 11 Americans at present, and he feels that’s a good thing.

“In my years in the NHL there hasn’t been a lot of political talk, so it’s nice to kind of see where guys are at… you learn maybe a little bit more about guys than you knew before,” he said.

Down the bench from Wheeler, Defenceman Jacob Trouba agreed with his captain.