Snow funding falls short: Councillor pushes more cash for neighbourly shovelling program

For Winnipeg seniors who are unable to shovel their own walkway in the winter, there’s no angels like Snow Angels.



Last year, the City of Winnipeg funded about $12,000 for the neighbourly Snow Angels program—which matches high school and middle school students with elderly Winnipeggers who can’t clear their sidewalks or driveways of snow and ice.



That funding helped 154 seniors through the 2016-2017 winter, but Take Pride Winnipeg, the non-profit that facilitated the program, does not have sufficient funding to start it back up before snow falls this winter.



Coun. Shawn Dobson, who sits on the mayor’s age-friendly and seniors advisory board, talked with Take Pride Winnipeg’s executive director Tom Ethans, and learned they had only requested funding through the 2018 budget process.



“That made no sense to me, as we may have snow long before the 2018 budget passes,” Dobson said. “The Snow Angel program has to be ready when it snows, not when the budget passes.”



That’s why Dobson plans to introduce a motion that would see a grant of $15,098 offered to Take Pride Winnipeg, “to assist with administering the cost of the Snow Angels program for the 2017/2018 winter season.”



Ethans said the funding is for administrative costs, shovels, branded snow-angel toques, a wind-up event for volunteers, “and for advertising to get the message out to the seniors to sign up for the program.”



He’s hoping to get “at least 100 seniors” again this year, but can get more depending on the student volunteer force available.



“The first year of the program we had a lot of seniors and not as many students… we sort of want to shrink the program just a little this year to areas we know are more needy,” he said. “We do have contacts with schools in those areas, and we know we’re going to probably get a lot more kids this year.”



In the future, Ethans said he’d like to secure funding from different organizations to reduce the burden on the city, adding he’s already had favourable discussions with the Winnipeg Realtors Association and knows of funding available through Canada Post.