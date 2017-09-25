Teen accused of serial groping in Winnipeg

Tyrell Marquel Cornish was arrested Sept. 22 at a home in the Springfield North area at around 10:30 p.m. – the same day he allegedly grabbed multiple women in the downtown area. He has been charged with nine counts of sexual assault and one count of committing an indecent act. He was detained in custody.

- Sept. 21 at about 4:30 p.m.: a 33-year-old female was grabbed in the area of Logan Avenue and Princess Street.



- Sept. 22 at around 7:30 a.m.: a 17-year-old female was grabbed in the first 100 block of Borrowman Place.



- Around 7:50 a.m.: a 24-year-old female was grabbed in the area of Portage Avenue and Maryland Street.



- Around 7:52 a.m.: a 29-year-old female was grabbed in the area of Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street.



- Around 7:58 a.m.: a 46-year-old female was grabbed in the 600 block of Portage Avenue.



- Around 8:00 a.m.: a male was observed "committing an incident act" at a supermarket in the 600 block of Broadway. A 30-year-old female employee was also grabbed.



- Around 8:07 a.m.: a 31-year-old female, in the company of her child, was grabbed in the area of Young Street and Broadway.



- Around 8:20 a.m.: a 43-year-old female was grabbed at a business in the 500 block of Portage Avenue.



- Around 8:30 a.m.: a 21-year-old female was grabbed in the 500 block of Portage Avenue.