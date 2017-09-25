Winnipeg firefighter, jiujitsu studio owner charged with sexual assault

A Winnipeg firefighter who owns a jiujitsu studio is facing a number of sexual assault and child abuse charges dating back more than a decade.

Following a lengthy – and still ongoing – investigiation, police charged 52-year-old Manuel Ruiz with two counts of sexual assault and child abuse, sexual interference, obtaining sexual service from persons under the age of 18, forcible confincement, invitation to sexual touching and luring a child. He remains in custody.

Ruiz owns Combat Jiu-Jitsu at 80 Sherbrook St. and has also been the chief instructor at Ronin Ryu School of Martial Arts.

The first accusation stems from 2001, when, according to police, a girl met the then-36-year-old Ruiz. The two allegedly developed a relationship before he started sexually assaulting her at Combat Jiu-Jitsu.

Investigators also found a second victim, a woman, who was allegedly sexually assaulted between December 2005 and December 2006 at a different location.

Police say Ruiz responded to an online ad for escort services between November 2015 and December 2015. The accused allegeldy met a girl and paid for sexual services "over a period of time that continued until recently." The girl is still under the age of 18.

According to Ronin Ryu's website, Ruiz has been a Winnipeg firefighter since 1993, "but has also managed to work in the protective services field for a number of years and provided training and guidance to many security companies around Manitoba and abroad." He has a long list of martial arts credentials, including in jiujitsu, tai jitsu and kung fu.