Winnipeg man charged with nine counts of groping women in downtown

WINNIPEG — An 18-year-old man has been charged with nine counts of sexual assault for allegedly groping women in downtown Winnipeg.

Police say nine complainants have stepped forward so far related to incidents that occurred late last week — eight of them within the span of one hour on Friday morning.

The women range in age from 17 years old to 46.

Const. Jay Murray says police believe there may be other complainants that have not yet come forward.

In addition to the sexual assault charges, Tyrell Marquel Cornish has also been charged with committing an indecent act.

Murray says it's an unusual case.

"We don't often see groping incidents here in the city, and this was beyond just a simple pat on the back or on the bottom," says Murray. "This was much more violating than that."

None of the women were physically hurt, but Murray says there's "always a risk of escalation."