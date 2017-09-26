Canada, US women to clash in Winnipeg ahead of Olympics
WINNIPEG — The Canadian women's hockey team will host the archrival United States in Winnipeg on Dec. 5 in a pre-Olympic matchup.
The game is one in a series of six the Canadians and Americans will play prior to February's Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
They will also square off Oct. 22 in Quebec City, Oct. 25 in Boston, Dec. 3 in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Dec. 15 in San Jose, California. A third Canadian date has yet to be announced. The U.S., Canada, Sweden and Finland will also face each other Nov. 5-12 in Tampa, Florida, in the Four Nations Cup.
Canada has won four straight Olympic gold medals in women's hockey, but the U.S. has claimed seven of the last eight world championships.
