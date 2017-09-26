City of Winnipeg fires lawyer over mistake made during lawsuit process
WINNIPEG — A senior City of Winnipeg lawyer has been fired after a lawsuit over a water treatment plant went down the drain.
In December 2015 the city launched a legal action against several companies over the construction of the Deacon reservoir water facility.
The suit alleged a number of problems with the plant including a leaking roof.
But Mayor Brian Bowman confirms the lawsuit has been terminated over a human error. The city messed up a timeline during the legal process.
Bowman says as a result the lawyer responsible has been let go.
"It's Inexcusable that this kind of mistake would be made," says Bowman.
Bowman calls the mistake a big deal as the city was trying to recoup up to $20 million dollars for the repairs.
