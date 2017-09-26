'Disappointed': Winnipeg mayor points fingers after lawyer flubs major lawsuit deadline

It’s time to forgive the teachers who ruthlessly enforced deadlines in school.

The importance of timeliness was reinforced for the City of Winnipeg last week, after a city lawyer’s tardiness flubbed a major lawsuit and cost the city millions of dollars.

As reported by CBC Manitoba Tuesday morning, a City of Winnipeg lawyer handling a lawsuit over alleged water-treatment plant construction deficiencies recently missed a deadline that cost the city a potential $20 million windfall.

The lawyer, who is no longer employed by the city, missed the six-year limitation period to launch legal action against the consulting firm and construction companies involved in the $300-million Winnipeg Water Treatment Plant upgrade.

The city went to court in 2015 over the alleged deficiencies in the facility, which opened in 2009 but began failing within three years, which the city claimed was due to design and structural problems.

The lawsuit filed sought to recover between $6 million and $20 million, but was instead adjourned last week due to the city lawyer having missed the limitation period.

“The mayor believes this is inexcusable and has been advised by the City’s CAO (Doug McNeil) that the individual was held to account and is no longer an employee of the City of Winnipeg,” a statement from Mayor Brian Bowman’s office said. “The mayor is disappointed to see a case of this magnitude dropped due to human error.”