Protection orders had been sought against firefighter now facing sex charges
WINNIPEG — Court documents indicate that over the last 16 years, three women tried and failed to get protection orders against a member of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service who is now facing sex charges.
In all three cases, a judge dismissed the application, though no reason was given.
Manuel Vladimir Ruiz, who is 52, is now accused of sexually assaulting a female youth at his jiu-jitsu studio in 2001; sexually assaulting a woman between December 2005 and December 2006; and obtaining the sexual services of a person under the age of 18 in late 2015.
Police say Ruiz is also facing charges of sexual interference, forcible confinement and luring a child.
Protection order applications were filed against Ruiz in 2001 and 2006.
In a 2010 protection order application, a woman who said she lived with Ruiz accused him of harassing her.
"I used to live with the guy in 2006; he would literally follow me around wherever I went out with friends. He'd constantly call me. I am terrified. I am scared he will hurt my new fiance and that he'll destroy our property."
Tom Bilous, vice-president of United Firefighters of Winnipeg, says Ruiz has been placed on administrative leave.
He described Ruiz as an acting captain with 25 years of service.
