Swiss police catch child porn suspect in Winnipeg

A 24-year-old Winnipeg man is facing child porn charges after police in Switzerland allegedly traced his IP address.

Winnipeg police were first aware of the case after the Cantonal Police of Aargau, Switzerland, reached out on June 27.

The Winnipeg police's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, along with the Technological Crimes Unit and the West District Uniform Members, conducted a search warrant in the St. James neighbourhood.

Investigators seized several electronic devices with child sexual abuse images and a video. They are still conducting a forensic analysis.

Police arrested Robert Glenn Winterburn at his workplace. He's facing a charge of possessing child pornography and two counts of importing, distributing, selling or possessing child pornography for the purposes of sale.