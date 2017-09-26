Third suspect arrested in deadly Winnipeg shooting
Trevor Bodnarek was shot dead in the North End area on July 21.
A 32-year-old man is facing manslaughter charges in the shooting death of Trevor Bodnarek.
Winnipeg police say Anthony Shane Monias is the third suspect arrested following the July 21 incident in the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue. Monias was arrested Sept. 25.
Emergency crews responded to the call around around 10 p.m. They found Bodnarek suffering from a gunshot wound. He was sent to hospital in critical condition, but later pronounced dead.
Last week, police arrested 19-year-old Craig Dylan Monkman and 34-year-old Albert Kelly Thomas. They face second-degree murder charges.
