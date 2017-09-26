Third suspect arrested in deadly Winnipeg shooting

A 32-year-old man is facing manslaughter charges in the shooting death of Trevor Bodnarek.

Winnipeg police say Anthony Shane Monias is the third suspect arrested following the July 21 incident in the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue. Monias was arrested Sept. 25.

Emergency crews responded to the call around around 10 p.m. They found Bodnarek suffering from a gunshot wound. He was sent to hospital in critical condition, but later pronounced dead.