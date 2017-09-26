Tree Canada president says Winnipeg on right path with urban forestry strategy

The president of a national organization committed to bolstering Canada’s urban forests said as dire as things seem under Winnipeg’s tree canopy, the local urban forestry branch is on the right track.

“We’re involved with urban forests right across Canada, so I have a really unique perspective on urban forestry programs from city to city… I can tell you Winnipeg’s urban forestry program is in some ways unparalleled,” said Mike Rosen, president of Tree Canada.

Rosen, a registered professional forester, said despite how the city has fallen behind in removing a backlog of thousands of Dutch Elm Disease (DED) infected trees, its overall forest management is sound.

From policies for the management of non-city-owned trees to planting in parks and updating species inventories, Rosen said he believes “Winnipeg is working under high standards,” and ahead of the curve in some respects.

In July, Winnipeg’s urban forestry branch partnered with the University of Winnipeg on a $30,000 field research project to “identify and prioritize the early removal of (DED) brood trees,” which are basically the nesting grounds where female elm bark beetles lay eggs.

The U of W research lead, Dr. Richard Westwood, believes removing the brood trees could slow the loss of elms in future years.

But the city is behind in some ways too. Last week the city’s protection and parks committee requested administration establish a “comprehensive forest management strategy.”

Rosen said that kind of high-level strategizing is best practice, and short of throwing money at the problem—as he said Tree Canada promotes “municipalities allocating resources needed to keep urban forests healthy”—it’s the right next step in Winnipeg.