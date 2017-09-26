Winnipeg Handi-Transit less than handy, says advocate who filed complaint

While many Winnipeg Transit users have some kind of beef with the system, Handi-Transit users have been chewing a large cut of that steak for years.

In 2017, bus commuters got a taste of unfair fare-payment problems when the much-maligned Peggo system turned out to have card loading issues. Handi-Transit users don’t have that same problem, but are charged for rides they don’t take if they miss them.

The “no-show” policy bills users accounts if they are not waiting on the ground level of their building at pick-up time, or if they cancel the ride less than 30 minutes before that time.

That’s just one of the issues outlined by the Independent Living Resource Centre (ILRC) in an official complaint filed to the Manitoba Ombudsman on behalf of Handi-Transit users in February 2016. The results are due soon, according to Allen Mankewich, a government relations consultant with ILRC.

He said the service, which offers pre-booked door-to-door transportation for people who are unable to use the regular Winnipeg Transit “fixed route” system, has had problems “for decades,” according to users surveyed during an open house in summer 2016.

“The overall level of service is an issue… it’s supposed to provide equitable access to mobility through universal access to transportation… but it doesn’t do that in a number of ways,” Mankewich said.

One way it falls short is what he calls the “rationing of services,” when Handi-Transit advises users not to book trips at certain hours, normally when there’s a high volume of dialysis patients using the system.

“That would not happen to a regular transit user, they wouldn’t tell you not to ride (Winnipeg Transit) during certain times, but they do with Handi-Transit,” Mankewich explained. “That’s problematic.”

He said some other problems identified with the system—most of which stem from the 2016 open house, and the most popular of which was the no-show policy—include poor driver training, safety standards, and “a complete absence of governance framework.”

But trying to find a policy manual or learn more about the system, or appealing a decision isn’t easy for users, especially since the head of the appeals body is also the manager of Handi-Transit client servies, Mankewich said.

“If you have a problem with Handi-Transit, you deal with Handi-Transit, you don’t call 311 like most city services… so you’re basically at their mercy."

Before filing the complaint with the Manitoba Ombudsman and launching an investigation, Mankewich and others met with representatives from the city to negotiate fixes to the issues ILRC had identified.

“The negotiations didn’t amount to anything, so we filed a complaint,” he said.

The Manitoba Ombudsman’s office confirmed the investigation is continuing in confidence, but was unable to provide additional details Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said Winnipeg Transit “is aware of the complaint” made to the Ombudsman, but is “unable to comment in advance of the release of the Ombudsman’s report.”

A previous review of the appeals and registration process in 2015 led to some administrative changes, including, most recently, a “refresher training program” for operators, but Mankewich said there’s room for further improvement.