Winnipeg police seek suspect in serious hit-and-run

Winnipeg police are asking the public's help investigating a hit-and-run that left a 43-year-old man in critical condition.

Police first reported to the scene Sept. 24 at around 1:45 a.m., where they found the victim in the middle of the road at Talbot Avenue and Panet Road. Central Traffic Unit investigators have since concluded he was the victim of a hit-and-run.

Police are looking for a 2011 blue Dodge Grand Caraven with obvious damage to the front end passenger side.