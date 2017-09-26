Winnipeg police seek suspect in serious hit-and-run
If you've seen a 2011 blue Dodge Grand Caravan with obvious damage to the front end passenger side, then call police.
Winnipeg police are asking the public's help investigating a hit-and-run that left a 43-year-old man in critical condition.
Police first reported to the scene Sept. 24 at around 1:45 a.m., where they found the victim in the middle of the road at Talbot Avenue and Panet Road. Central Traffic Unit investigators have since concluded he was the victim of a hit-and-run.
Police are looking for a 2011 blue Dodge Grand Caraven with obvious damage to the front end passenger side.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call the Central Traffic Unit at 204-986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
