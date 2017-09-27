Cabbies in Winnipeg worried about Uber, say they want meeting with mayor

WINNIPEG — Getting around by cab proved more difficult in Winnipeg on Wednesday as many drivers parked their vehicles so they could go to city hall to express their concerns about ride-sharing services such as Uber.

A motion was being tabled at council that calls for the creation of an industry working group to assist Winnipeg in developing ride-sharing rules.

Some cabbies said Mayor Brian Bowman has already met with Uber officials on at least one occasion but has not consulted with them.

"We've been trying for the past six months to get an appointment with him, he's never available, he's never made any time for us," said Duffy’s cab owner Jaspal Bedi.

The city is set to oversee the industry, which will now include ride sharing, if a provincial law passes this fall.

The taxi industry is worried if Uber doesn't have to follow the same training and safety rules, it will undercut the cab business.

Councillors Russ Wyatt and Ross Eadie want a working group established to help the city draft a fair bylaw.

"It's very important for the mayor to understand whatever regulations come into place they could ruin the lives of 400 small business owners and their families," said Eadie.

Bowman said he's open to a working group but said city officials working on regulations are already consulting members of the cab industry. Bowman also said he plans on meeting with some taxi drivers who have told him they welcome Uber.

"There's going to be a uniqueness to a taxi cab model and a ride-sharing model, the question for me is how can we get the best model for both," said Bowman.