'She will be sadly missed': First Winnipeg police female service dog dies

The Winnipeg police have bid a sad farewell to their first female service dog.

Cinder, who was born into the Winnipeg police's canine breeding program in 2001, died at 16 years old. She was "laid to rest" on Sept. 25, according to the Winnipeg police's Facebook page.

She was a dual-purpose K9, trained in both tracking and drug profile. She was also the only Canadian police dog featured in "Badge On My Collar II," a book of short stories on police dogs from around the world.

She was known "for her tracking drive and feisty working attitude."