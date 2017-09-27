Grisly find for responders after flames snuffed in northern Manitoba blaze
NORWAY HOUSE, Man. — One person is dead and three others are injured after a trailer fire at a residence in northern Manitoba.
RCMP say the home in Norway House was engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers were told one of four occupants may not have escaped.
The remains of a person were found inside after the fire was put out.
The three survivors are all males and one of them is in critical condition.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.
