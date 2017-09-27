Grisly find for responders after flames snuffed in northern Manitoba blaze

NORWAY HOUSE, Man. — One person is dead and three others are injured after a trailer fire at a residence in northern Manitoba.

RCMP say the home in Norway House was engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers were told one of four occupants may not have escaped.

The remains of a person were found inside after the fire was put out.

The three survivors are all males and one of them is in critical condition.