Hit-and-run suspect turns himself in to Winnipeg police

A 37-year-old man is facing charges.

A 37-year-old man has come forward as the suspected driver of a hit-and-run in Winnipeg's North End.

Police say Shane Strebley turned himself in to headquarters on Sept. 26 at around 9 p.m., the same day officers put out a release asking the public's help tracking down the suspect.

A 43-year-old man is still in critical condition after he was struck near Talbot Avenue and Panet Road on Sept. 24 at around 1:45 a.m. Emergency crews found him in the middle of the road.

Strebley has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, driving carelessly and driving while disqualified. Police have seized his vehicle for further investigation.

