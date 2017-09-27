Hit-and-run suspect turns himself in to Winnipeg police

A 37-year-old man has come forward as the suspected driver of a hit-and-run in Winnipeg's North End.

Police say Shane Strebley turned himself in to headquarters on Sept. 26 at around 9 p.m., the same day officers put out a release asking the public's help tracking down the suspect.

A 43-year-old man is still in critical condition after he was struck near Talbot Avenue and Panet Road on Sept. 24 at around 1:45 a.m. Emergency crews found him in the middle of the road.