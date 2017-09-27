Losing faith: Winnipeg-based filmmaker explores religion—or lack thereof—in new documentary

Does God exist?

Your priest, minister, imam or reverend might have an unexpected answer to that question.

A Winnipeg-based filmmaker is exploring what happens when religious leaders lose faith, but keep preaching the word of God.

“The movie is about preachers who are non-believers… they’re having to kind of hide what they think and how they feel in order to continue doing their jobs,” said Leslea Mair, the co-director and producer of Losing Our Religion.

“And in a lot of cases all of their education revolves around theology, that sort of thing, and so they have not held other jobs.”

The movie was created with Leif Kaldor and was shot across Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. over two years, and features interviews with British atheist Richard Dawkins and members of a group called The Clergy Project, a non-profit that provides peer support to religious leaders who no longer believe.

Mair moved to Winnipeg four years ago from Saskatchewan, adding that “Winnipeg is a good community for film and television.”

The movie was funded in association with the Documentary Channel and Manitoba Film and Music, among other organizations.

Losing Our Religion is screening at Winnipeg Cinematheque on Friday, Sept. 30 at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and again on Saturday, October 1 at the same times. Mair and Kaldor will be part of a Q and A after the 6:30 p.m. screening on Friday.