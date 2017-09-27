Paralympic athlete's ring stolen from Winnipeg home

Chantal Givens, a Paralympics triathlete, would often look to the ring she won in Rio when she was having a bad day.

But then Givens’s garage and vehicles behind her Fort Garry home were broken into between Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Stolen items include tools, a bike—which has since been recovered—ski poles and the ring, a gift she received in Ottawa after competing as a triathlete in the 2016 Rio Summer Paralympics.

“For someone to take something so unique—I know how much work and how many ups and downs it took to get to Rio,” Givens said.

“Pictures are always going to be there, but that was kind of the one tangible item that I can wear, and it reminds me of being able to accomplish great things…but it also inspires me, and maybe I have a rough day and I’m tired I can look at it and say ‘I can do this.’”

Givens has filed a report with the Winnipeg Police Service, but shared photos on social media of the ring, hoping someone will spot it and return it to her.

“I spent a couple days walking through the back alleys and the neighbourhood,” she said. “I’m just hoping that it can somehow be recovered…I don’t want to blame anyone, I'm just looking to get it back.”

Givens’ custom ski poles, which work with her prosthetic hand, were also stolen over the weekend, another item she’s hoping will be returned.

“The skis themselves aren't really worth much – they’re old," she said. "But the pole isn’t easy to replace and it’s not worth much to anybody else.”

She added that she also needs them for work, as she's a gym teacher at Collège Jeanne-Sauvé, and the pole is difficult to replace, since it was made outside of Manitoba.