St. Boniface daycare at risk of shutting doors due to funding

A group of about fifteen daycare kids put on their matching pinnies Wednesday and went for a walk to their local MLA’s office.

The St. Boniface Garderie des Bambins Inc., one of the province’s few francophone daycares, is at risk of closing due to a lack of funding—as the centre sits on a waitlist, the head of its parent council said.

The daycare has been in operation for more than 40 years, though it moved to a new location last year.

Concerned parents and staff—and children—walked down to St. Boniface MLA Greg Selinger’s office to drop off a letter calling for the government to address the daycare’s deficit. The letter will be delivered to Minister of Families Scott Fielding.

The centre is licensed for 40 children, has 35, and receives operating grants for just 16.

“We talk about diversity and how great it is to have this francophone community in Manitoba, and yet we’re lumped in with everyone else and told 'you have to wait on this waiting list like everyone else,'” said Paul Turenne, vice-president of parent council at Garderie des Bambins.

He said the daycare has been on the waitlist since May 2016. The province discussed funding issues with the province in February, he added, resulting in a three-month emergency grant that has since run dry.

“When the centre moved into a larger facility it created 24 new spaces without government direction or funding approval,” said Andrea Slobodian, Fielding's press secretary, in an email.

“We reviewed its financial situation and placed the centre on the waitlist for funding. There is no guarantee when funds will flow and all centres must wait their turn based on a variety of criteria,” Slobodian said.

She added that the government provides an annual operating grant of nearly $67,000 for 16 preschool spaces, and in the past year provided Garderie des Bambins with a start-up grant of approximately $6,000 for its expansion spaces and approximately $9,500 to support hiring a new worker.

The government also provided the daycare with its October funding in advance—which Turenne says the daycare needed to meet its upcoming payroll.

He added that the director of the daycare was told by the province that the centre needed to add children first, then apply for an operating grant, not the other way around.