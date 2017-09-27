Three things that came out of the first fall Winnipeg council meeting
A spiffy new $10-million St. Boniface walkway, a 'huge development' on transit funding and big federal government asks
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Taché Promenade marches on
Councillors green-lighted the $10-million Taché Promenade walkway project.
The St. Boniface riverbank facelift received some opposition due to its projected cost, which over the past year nearly doubled from $5.2 million. But as its main proponent, St. Boniface Coun. Matt Allard explained, much of that increase was due to riverbank stabilization.
Mayor Brian Bowman also pointed out that, as Wednesday was World Tourism Day, supporting the project was a way to add another “tourism asset" to the Riel Esplanade Bridge as well the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.
He also wanted to ensure the city didn’t lose $1 million in private sector funding made available through the Winnipeg Foundation, or $500,000 in federal funding.
Transit cuts ‘unacceptable’
Council is letting the transit department spend above its 2017 operating budget, but only after Coun. Russ Wyatt fought for transit advocates on the council floor.
Wyatt decried the loss of the provincial government’s commitment to share transit operating costs evenly with municipalities 50-50.
“This is a huge development, and not a positive one,” Wyatt said.
He explained that he understands the provincial government is trying to balance its budget, but he feels the loss of adequate transit funding is “unacceptable.”
“They have to put this one back on the table,” he said. “I implore the mayor and encourage the mayor to take this up with the premier and to push and lobby hard… this must be resolved.”
Bowman said Wyatt is “correct” that there will be “continued difficulties” operating Winnipeg Transit under the current single-basket funding model, and committed to continue seeking clarity on future funding from the province.
Funding priorities approved
City council finalized a shortlist of priority infrastructure projects eligible for federal funding Wednesday, despite some councillors feeling like they didn’t have much say in the projects that made the cut.
The list includes seven projects, scaled back from 15 that council had previously supported.
Projects include a Transcona sewer relief project; North St. Boniface water main upgrades; rapid transit master plan and prioritization study; a pedestrian and cycling bridge for Chief Peguis Trail; protected bike lanes for MCDermot Avenue and Bannatyne Avenue; and a connection between Chevrier Boulevard and the Waverley Pathway.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Young child in Halifax hospital with serious injuries after being hit by ride-on lawn mower
-
Halifax police officer charged with assaulting man outside downtown bar
-
'They turn into monsters': St. Albert launching third attempt to wipe out invasive goldfish
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Blue Bombers This Week
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Blue Bombers overdue for a meaningful November home game