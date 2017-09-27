Three things that came out of the first fall Winnipeg council meeting

Taché Promenade marches on

Councillors green-lighted the $10-million Taché Promenade walkway project.

The St. Boniface riverbank facelift received some opposition due to its projected cost, which over the past year nearly doubled from $5.2 million. But as its main proponent, St. Boniface Coun. Matt Allard explained, much of that increase was due to riverbank stabilization.

Mayor Brian Bowman also pointed out that, as Wednesday was World Tourism Day, supporting the project was a way to add another “tourism asset" to the Riel Esplanade Bridge as well the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

He also wanted to ensure the city didn’t lose $1 million in private sector funding made available through the Winnipeg Foundation, or $500,000 in federal funding.

Transit cuts ‘unacceptable’

Council is letting the transit department spend above its 2017 operating budget, but only after Coun. Russ Wyatt fought for transit advocates on the council floor.

Wyatt decried the loss of the provincial government’s commitment to share transit operating costs evenly with municipalities 50-50.

“This is a huge development, and not a positive one,” Wyatt said.

He explained that he understands the provincial government is trying to balance its budget, but he feels the loss of adequate transit funding is “unacceptable.”

“They have to put this one back on the table,” he said. “I implore the mayor and encourage the mayor to take this up with the premier and to push and lobby hard… this must be resolved.”

Bowman said Wyatt is “correct” that there will be “continued difficulties” operating Winnipeg Transit under the current single-basket funding model, and committed to continue seeking clarity on future funding from the province.

Funding priorities approved

City council finalized a shortlist of priority infrastructure projects eligible for federal funding Wednesday, despite some councillors feeling like they didn’t have much say in the projects that made the cut.

The list includes seven projects, scaled back from 15 that council had previously supported.