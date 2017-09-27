Winnipeg police arrest 15 johns in sexual exploitation crackdown
Officers also spent the weekend of Sept. 23 and 24 tracking down youth at risk in the city.
With the goal of protecting high-risk youth, Winnipeg police embarked on a weekend-long joint operation to crack down on sexual exploitation in the city.
"Project Return" involved the Winnipeg Police Service's Counter Exploitation Unit, Missing Person's Unit, Community Support Division 11 and outreach workers. This is what the weekend of Sept. 23-24 turned up for the operation:
- Fifteen men aged 19-62 arrested for purchasing sexual services
- Nine vehicles seized under the Highway Traffic Act, linked to prostitution
- Thirteen at-risk youth were located and transported to a safe place (two of those youth were arrested for an outstanding warrant)
- Members of the joint operation checked 62 locations known to be frequented by high-risk missing youth
- Members of the joint operation provided harm reduction kits, food and/or clothing to 26 people
- Members of the joint operation made 46 contacts to help identify and help those in the sex trade
